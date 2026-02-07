A renewed call to end stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV/AIDS has echoed across the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), in collaboration with Fresh Insight Nigeria Limited, officially flagged off the HIV/AIDS Zero Stigma Campaign.

The flag-off ceremony, held at Shasa, Akowonjo on Tuesday, was themed “Zero Stigma Campaign and Sensitisation Against Discrimination of Persons Living with HIV in Alimosho LGA of Lagos State” and brought together government officials, health professionals, community stakeholders, and development partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director and District Head of Alimosho Local Government, Olawale Opoola Abiola, stressed that stigma is not peculiar to HIV alone but affects many health conditions.

“Stigmatisation is not associated with HIV alone; persistent cough is similarly stigmatised because such a cough can also fast-track the fellow’s death,” he said.

He noted that continuous public education remains critical, adding, “The fact that you are HIV positive does not mean life has ended.

We have professionals everywhere living with HIV and still living fulfilled lives.” The Programme Supervisor of Fresh Insight Nigeria Limited, Adetutu Adebimpe, appreciated stakeholders for their swift support.

“I thank the Local Action Committee on AIDS managers who made themselves very available. I am very happy to be here because this programme, though sudden, is very important,” she said.

Representing the Director General of NACA, Mr. Raheem Muhammed, Deputy Director, Special Duty Department, delivered a message on the deadly consequences of stigma.

“People did not die because HIV killed them; stigma and discrimination killed them,” he said, explaining that fear of ridicule often drives people to abandon treatment or even contemplate suicide.

Also speaking, Emmanuela Agbagba, Gender and HIV Stigma Focal Person at NACA, highlighted how stigma discourages testing and treatment.

“When there is stigma and discrimination, people don’t like going for HIV tests. Even those who know their status may refuse treatment, which increases the risk of death,” she explained, adding that early testing and consistent medication significantly reduce mortality.

Stakeholders agreed that the Zero Stigma Campaign will improve public health outcomes by encouraging testing, treatment adherence, and community acceptance.

The way forward, they noted, lies in sustained sensitisation, community leadership involvement and collective action to ensure that no one is isolated or denied care because of their HIV status.

The Alimosho flag-off marks another step in Nigeria’s broader effort to eliminate HIV-related stigma and build a healthier, more inclusive society.