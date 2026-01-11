Lagos Takeforce Apprehends Imposters 

The iperatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested three impostors of the agency who go about arresting unsuspecting motorists and extorting them of their hard earned money.

The three men syndicates, Olatunji Adebayo (42) of 27 Babatunde Olumide street, ikotun Egbe, Adewale Adeyemo, (58) of no 2 oremeji street, ikorodu and Chinedu Justin (39) from Ajuwon in Ogun State were arrested on today at Ojodu Berger while they tried to arrest and impound vehicle of a motorist but prevented from doing so when the motorist quickly called the officer from the Lagos State Taskforce who confirmed they are impostors before arresting them.

Speaking on the incident, The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele disclosed that he has been on the trail of these men for a while due to the numerous reports he receives from members of the public about a certain “Taskforce” team who arrest motorists and start negotiating financial settlements in exchange of the release of their vehicle.

“I receive a lot of calls and complaints online from people saying that men from the Taskforce attempted to tow their vehicle if they don’t settle them. That is not how we operate here. Not everyone dressed up in black tactical jacket is from the Lagos State Taskforce. Some are from other security agencies and units, or impostors like these 3 ” Akerele stated.

According to one of the suspects, Olatunji Adeboye their targets are usually vehicles conveying goods improperly loaded, we arrest them and threaten them with impoundment before they part with bountfull some of money.

“ We target private cars mostly, and on a good day we impound 7 vehicles and charged them for driving against traffic(oneway) and insecure loading. Once in a while we arrest inter-states commercial motorists too”.

The second suspect claims his role is to forcefully zeized the key of vehicle of their victims in order to create fear and panic in the hearts of the victims.

According to Chinedu one of the suspects, the day we were caught I noticed my colleagues attempted to run away after I had blocked the vehicle with my korope, I was confused. Before I knew what was happening I was already in the custody of men of Lagos State Taskforce”

Akerele assured that the 3 suspected impostors will be prosecuted and hope this serves as a deterence to other criminal elements who dragged the name of the Agency in the mud by carrying out unlawful arrest and seizure of vehicles and property of innocent members of the public.

“I urge members of the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the Agency through our feedback channels for prompt action. There is no room for criminality in the State”, he stated.