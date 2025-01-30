Lagos Tackles Traffic Offenders: 173 Vehicles Impounded

Share

In a move to tackle chronic traffic congestion, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) impounded 125 commercial buses and 48 privately owned vehicles for violating traffic regulations on Thursday.

The crackdown, which targeted notorious gridlock-prone corridors, aims to eradicate reckless road practices and restore order on Lagos roads.

According to LASTMA, the enforcement operation was carried out across areas such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, and Ebute-Ero, where unauthorized garages and indiscriminate parking have long been a menace.

According to a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA the crackdown was executed across notorious gridlock-prone corridors such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

He explained that the enforcement underscored LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating chronic traffic congestion and mitigating reckless road practices, particularly among commercial transport operators and private motorists who flout established regulations.

“A significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous manoeuvres, such as driving against traffic (one-way) and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers—reckless actions that have precipitated multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.”

The agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, emphasized that the state government remains resolute in its enforcement of traffic regulations.

Commercial buses and private vehicles were found parking illegally, causing road obstructions. Drivers were caught engaging in perilous manoeuvres, including driving against traffic and executing hazardous reversals.

Commercial bus drivers were also found to be operating without regard for pedestrian safety or vehicular movement.

LASTMA’s enforcement drive is part of a broader vision to create a safe, orderly, and efficient transportation ecosystem in Lagos. Residents and business owners have expressed strong approval for the initiative, citing its positive impact on daily commutes and commercial activities.

