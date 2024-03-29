New Telegraph

March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Lagos SWAN, WCFL…

Lagos SWAN, WCFL Sign Deal For Grassroots Football Development

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has signed a one-year agreement with the White Collar Football League, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort in recognition of the immense potential of sports as a multi-billion-dollar industry and the role of the Nigerian media in its development.

During a brief ceremony attended by the management of WCFL, Lagos SWAN executives and members, Debo Oshundun, Chairman, Lagos SWAN, said the partnership will catalyse community development. He described WCFL as a platform for sustainable development, poverty alleviation and economy booster. “We acknowledge that we cannot single-handedly solve all Nigeria’s challenges. We firmly believe in the power of collective action,” Oshundun said.

Read Previous

FCTA’s Workers Extol Tinubu, Wike For Giving Them Hope
Read Next

Man City To Miss Seven Players In Arsenal Cracker