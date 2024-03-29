Lagos SWAN, WCFL Sign Deal For Grassroots Football Development

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has signed a one-year agreement with the White Collar Football League, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort in recognition of the immense potential of sports as a multi-billion-dollar industry and the role of the Nigerian media in its development.

During a brief ceremony attended by the management of WCFL, Lagos SWAN executives and members, Debo Oshundun, Chairman, Lagos SWAN, said the partnership will catalyse community development. He described WCFL as a platform for sustainable development, poverty alleviation and economy booster. “We acknowledge that we cannot single-handedly solve all Nigeria’s challenges. We firmly believe in the power of collective action,” Oshundun said.