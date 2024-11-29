Lagos SWAN Visits Widow, Family Of Late Dapo Sotuminu

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the late Dapo Sotuminu, who passed away on Wednesday, November 20.

The visit consisted of prominent figures in Nigerian sports journalism such as Tony Ubani, Group Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspapers; Duro Ikhazuagbe, Group Sports Editor, ThisDay Newspaper; Frank Ilaboya, CEO, Sportsville and former Lagos SWAN Chairman; Christian Okpara; Sports Editor, Guardian Newspaper Nigeria; Patrick Omorodion, Assistant Sports Editor; Oni Afolabi, Acting Secretary, Lagos SWAN and Israel Ojoko (member).

Debo Oshundun, Chairman, Lagos SWAN, described the visit as a gesture of solidarity and recognition of Sotuminu’s significant contributions to the association and the sports journalism community.

Represented by the association’s Vice Chairman, Oluchi Tobechukwu, Oshundun said Sotuminu’s death has left a huge hole because of his selflessness to sports journalism and the people a r o u n d him.

“ W e a r e deeply s a d about t h i s incident. D ap o was a strong member of the Lagos SWAN family whose opinions were valued. Although it is difficult to comprehend what has happened, we have to accept the inevitability of death which all humans will encounter.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Ubani, while reminiscing about the life and times of Sotuminu described him as a self – less human and an incredible colleague who was active till his final days.

“It is unbelievable that Dapo is not here with us again, but we will keep his thoughts fresh in our minds. We will always give thanks for the remarkable life he lived as we brace ourselves to carry on with life without him.”

Ilaboya focused on the inevitability of death and the need to live a life that leaves a legacy that lifts humanity. “We will all die, but what will people say about us when we are gone?

Dapo has done his bit and we are left with his memories. It is important that while we are alive, we need to live a life dedicated to God and service of humanity.”

