Lagos SWAN Inaugurates New Electoral Committee Amid Fresh Crisis

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has inaugurated a new electoral committee (SWANECO) to conduct its forthcoming elections, even as a fresh crisis erupted at the association’s secretariat in Surulere, Lagos.

The inauguration took place yesterday during an extraordinary congress presided over by the interim chairman appointed by the National SWAN, Aaron Akerejola, following reported attempts to disrupt proceedings by suspected thugs.

The crisis degenerated following the suspension of Chairman, Olatutu Oladunni, and Secretary, Bello Omotunde by the national leadership of SWAN over alleged misconduct and disregard for the association’s constitution.

According to eyewitness accounts, members who arrived early at the secretariat found the premises locked and guarded by men believed to be thugs and non-state actors, who warned journalists to stay away or face assault.