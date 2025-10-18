The lingering crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has taken a more dramatic turn, with fresh allegations, counterclaims, and accusations of thuggery and intimidation now threatening the stability of the body once regarded as the flagship branch of Nigerian sports journalism, writes AJIBADE OLUSESAN

A once vibrant chapter in decline

For decades, the Lagos State chapter of SWAN was more than just a local branch of the country’s umbrella body for sports journalists. It was the powerhouse, the pacesetter.

From pioneering Nigeria’s first sports journalism awards to nurturing some of the nation’s finest reporters, editors, and commentators, Lagos SWAN was the pride of the pen pushers’ community. But in recent years, that once vibrant chapter has descend- ed into an abyss of leadership tussles, court battles, and constitutional disputes a decline that mirrors the broader erosion of professionalism and unity within Nigeria’s sports institutions. Today, the once formidable Lagos SWAN is a house divided. Its secretariat at the National Stadium, Lagos, is under lock and key, members are split along factional lines, and its reputation now lies under a dark cloud of internal wrangling

How It All Began

Although there had been simmering tension between the Lagos State chapter and the national body of SWAN, the cold war escalated into a full-blown crisis in 2021 when the then National President, Honor Sirawoo, dissolved the Lagos executive led by Debo Osundun, accusing him and his executive of violating the association’s statutes. Sirawoo alleged that Osundun’s reelection as chairman did not follow the process stipulated by the statutes of SWAN, which required the national body to actively participate in the process.

The national officer claimed that Osundun further erred by allowing the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to supervise the process and administer the oath of office. The national leadership argued that the NUJ’s involvement rendered the election invalid, noting that SWAN, as a registered entity with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), had already withdrawn from the NUJ at the time, making any role played by the union “unconstitutional and of no effect.” As a result, Sirawoo announced the suspension of Osundun and his executive, replacing them with a caretaker committee led by Aaron Akerejola of Arise TV, with Olatutu Oladunni as the Secretary. The decision, made without a fresh state congress, marked the beginning of what many members now describe as “the most turbulent period in Lagos SWAN’s history.”

Caretaker controversy and deepening Division

The emergence of the Akerejola-led caretaker committee was met with stiff resistance by the Osundun camp, which argued that the national body had no constitutional power to unilaterally dissolve a duly elected state executive. The national SWAN, under Sirawoo, stood its ground, insisting that Osundun’s election was “compromised” due to the failure to properly form an electoral body and not involving the national organisation as required by the association’s statutes. They argued that Osundun’s acknowledgement of the NUJ’s role constituted “undue external interference.” The crisis in the Lagos chapter of SWAN took a dramatic turn in October 2022 when the Sirawoo-led national leader- ship ordered a fresh election, which produced Oladunni as the substantive chairman. The election, held on October 13, 2022, also brought in Mr. Omotunde Bello as General Secretary, Ms. Ilesanmi Olukemi as Treasurer, and Mr. Segun Daramola as Welfare Officer.

However, three positions- Vice Chairman, Assistant Secretary, and Financial Secretary- were left vacant at the time. Akerejola later joined as the Vice Chairman. “That election was a kangaroo one because the majority of our members boycotted it,” said Charles Ogundiya, Secretary of SWAN South-West, who dismissed the process as a sham, alleging that it lacked legitimacy and the participation of genuine members. “We all recognized the Osundun led executive as the authentic leadership, and that’s why almost everyone stayed away.

You could see that it was the most militarized election in the history of our association; they came with policemen and DSS operatives. What were they afraid of? That alone tells you the process was not free, fair, or acceptable.”

However, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Oladunni countered the allegations, insisting that it was Osundun who first militarized the association’s election by involving the Department of State Services (DSS) in the disputed 2021 poll. “On the day of that controversial election, DSS operatives were everywhere. We didn’t invite them, who did?” she asked. “Afterwards, a caretaker committee was formed by the national body, and I was a member. But Osundun started threatening everyone. People like Wale Scott and Femi Solaja dropped out because of the tension.” Oladunni added that the DSS eventually found no wrong- doing on their part and advised Osundun to seek redress through the proper legal channels.

“The DSS told him he had no case; they saw through the lies and told him to do the needful. He even sued us, the NUJ, SWAN, and the national president. But the National Industrial Court, in its judgment delivered on January 24, 2023, affirmed the legitimacy of our election and our leadership,” she said. Efforts by Osundun and his loyalists to reclaim their man- date eventually proved futile. After a long and exhausting battle, he eventually abandoned the struggle when he retired from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as according to SWAN’s constitution, only practising journalists are eligible to hold office.

Efforts by new SWAN leadership to broker peace

When Sirawoo left office in July 2023 following the expiration of his second term, his successor, Benjamin Isaiah, promised to initiate peace in the association across all state chapters, but nothing concrete happened in Lagos in two years by way of intervention from the new national leadership, which maintained the recognition of Oladuni as the authentic leader of Lagos SWAN. However, the national president met all the factions this year.

In an exclusive interview, our correspondent, Isaiah said he was very clear about resolving the outstanding crisis he inherited from his predecessor, especially in Lagos and Abuja. He said after enthroning peace in the Federal Capital Territory, he took his peace initiative to Lagos. “I came to Lagos. I had a meeting with both groups,” Isaiah began. “At that time, I also knew that Osundun was at the point of retirement. And if you are no longer in service, you can’t be holding a position in retirement. This thing is for people who are working, earning a living, and have a medium for which they are working.”

“I pleaded with everyone,” Isaiah explained. Let’s wait until the expiration of Oladunni’s tenure later in the year, especially since Debo himself will soon be retiring. I made it clear that the process must be guided by fairness and proper timing. I took full responsibility for whatever had gone wrong in the past, because my only goal was to ensure there is peace in Lagos SWAN.” However, that fragile peace collapsed when Oladunni, in a press statement, accused Isaiah of interfering with the activities of SWANECO, headed by Victor Enyinaya, warning the national officer to desist from such meddling. Meanwhile, the SWAN President told our correspondent that the entire misunderstanding stemmed from Lagos’ dis- regard for clear directives.

“We officially wrote from the national secretariat to in- form the Lagos chapter that their tenure would expire in October,” Isaiah explained. “In line with the association’s statutes, a SWANECO must be constituted 90 days before the end of any tenure. We therefore advised the chairperson to convene a congress to ratify the committee and communicate the outcome to us so that the election process could begin. She acknowledged the letter and agreed.” He said that after the initial correspondence, the national secretariat followed up in early July, only to discover that the Lagos leadership had unilaterally fixed a congress for July 22.

“However, some members wrote to complain that they were not informed. For a congress of such importance, where an electoral committee would be inaugurated, members de- serve adequate notice. So we appealed to her to postpone the congress by one week to give everyone enough time to be informed. “I also spoke personally with the state secretary, Bello, who agreed that postponing the meeting would help accommodate more members,” Isaiah said. “He assured me the congress had been postponed, and I even sent both him and the chairperson a message thanking them for honouring me. But four days later, I began seeing stories flying around that a SWANECO had been inaugurated on July 22.”

The development, he said, came as a shock, especially after Bello later claimed that the congress had been shifted to July 31. “When I called Bello, he said they had postponed the meeting to July 31, but members of SWANECO were only appointed and that nothing had been ratified. Yet, to our surprise, Oladunni later sent a formal letter claiming that a three- man SWANECO had been inaugurated on July 22. This was contrary to our directive. We reminded her that any decision taken during that July 22 congress was null and void because the national secretariat had instructed that it be postponed.

If the committee had been inaugurated on the 31st, there would have been no issue.” Isaiah noted that, sensing confusion around the process, the national body provided further guidance. “We directed that the SWANECO should be expanded from three to five members to accommodate the other people and include a woman to ensure gender balance. We also informed her that a national officer would attend the next congress as an observer, not as a supervisor, just to ensure due process.”

He said the National Treasurer was delegated to attend on behalf of the secretariat. “Subsequently, the SWANECO wrote to inform us that the sale of nomination forms would close on September 30, barely two days after commencement,” he said. “We found this unacceptable. There was no election timetable, no guidelines, and no prior notice. Moreover, we later heard that the forms were being sold for ₦200,000, even though this was never communicated to us. We made it clear that such a process could not stand.” Isaiah explained that the national leadership later ruled that only activities conducted after a properly constituted congress on September 17 would be recognised as valid. “Consequently, we ruled that any action taken before the duly constituted congress of Septem- ber 17 was invalid, since that was the meeting where the legitimate five-man SWANECO was inaugurated. Unfortunately, we later learned that two of the approved members were being sidelined.” Isaiah stressed that the national body never intended to stop the Lagos chapter from holding an election, but only demanded that things be done correctly.

“We only insisted that things must be done properly and that every member should be carried along. Given her conduct and open defiance of the national secretariat, I had to convene an emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee. Seventeen officers attended, and it was unanimously agreed that, for acts of misconduct by the chairperson and the secretary, both should be suspend indefinitely. The vice-chairman, Akerejola, was directed to oversee the chapter’s affairs until the end of the tenure, while all SWANECO activities were suspended until further notice.” In a swift response to their suspension, Oladunni and Bello fired back at the national leadership, describing the action as “unconstitutional, illegal, and ultra vires.” In a letter dated October 3, 2025, and addressed to SWAN President Isaiah, the duo argued that the national president lacked the constitutional authority to suspend elected state officers without following due process.

They cited Articles 21(b), 21(c), and 23(b) of the SWAN Statute, which stipulate that disciplinary action against state officers must emanate from the State Executive Committee (SEC) and that affected members must be granted a fair hearing before an Independent Investigation Committee (IIC). Meanwhile, Akerejola, as instructed by the National SWAN, constituted an electoral committee headed by veteran sports journalist, Patrick Omorodion, to oversee the process of electing a new, legitimate executive that would end the prolonged impasse. On the day scheduled for the inauguration of the electoral committee, Akerejola and several members of SWAN who had gathered at the association’s secretariat in Lagos were reportedly chased away by thugs. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the secretariat taken over by the alleged thugs who vowed to prevent any event organised under Akerejola’s leadership from taking place. The development forced members to disperse, and the inauguration was held at another venue.

Moves by National SWAN and counter-measure from Oladunni’s camp

As tensions rose, the National SWAN Secretariat petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), calling for immediate intervention to forestall a breakdown of order. Oladunni, however, filed a counter-petition to the Lagos State Police Command and based on her correspondence, the state commissioner summoned all warring parties for a reconciliation meeting. While Akerejola and members of his camp honored the police invitation, Oladunni and her group reportedly shunned the meeting. Instead, in a move that shocked many, Oladunni’s faction went ahead to hold an election on the same day the police meeting was scheduled, de- spite an existing order suspending her and the SWAN- ECO. “We had to hold the election because it was already scheduled, and the tenure of the former executive officially ended on October 11th,” Enyinaya, the SWANECO chairman under Oladunni, said. “If we didn’t hold the election on time, it would have contravened our statute. We didn’t want to breach the constitution of the association. So, a new executive had to be in place before the expiration of the previous one. Anything outside that would be illegal, and we didn’t want to go that route.

Isaiah condemns “Kangaroo Election”, SWANECO chair fires back

SWAN National President condemned the election, describing it as a “kangaroo exercise” that violated the association’s constitution. According to Isaiah, the election conducted “has no legal standing whatsoever.” He said the activities of the Lagos SWAN electoral committee under Enyinaya had earlier been suspended, yet went ahead to conduct the poll in defiance of the national directive. “That election was a complete farce,” Isaiah said. “Our statute is very clear; it is the National Secretariat that must clear the list of eligible voters and aspirants, and the en- tire process must be supervised by national officers. Did she have any of these approvals? None. We had already suspended all SWANECO activities until further notice, but they still went ahead.

This lawlessness must stop once and for all.” He further described the actions of the Lagos SWANE- CO Chairman, Elder Eyinaya, as “reckless and unconstitutional,” questioning his authority to determine the end of a tenure or organize an election. “Is it Elder Eyinaya’s place to decide when a tenure ends? Of course not. That power rests solely with the national leadership,” Isaiah said. “The constitution also empowers the national leadership to extend tenures when necessary to ensure due process. We’ve now directed the Akerejola-led acting executive to stabilize the situation and set up a legitimate electoral committee, and they have our full support.” In his defense, Eyinaya said the national body was duly informed about the election. “You can take a horse to the river, but you can’t force it to drink,” he said. “We sent every communication and notice to the National Secretariat. If they chose not to attend, that’s their decision. We simply followed the timeline set by our statute.

The tenure of the former executive ended on October 11, and we couldn’t afford a vacuum.” Zonal Secretary for the South West, Ogundiya, stated that it is interesting to learn that Oladunni is fiercely oppos- ing the very process that brought her to office.

He pointed out that she benefited from this process after Osundun was suspended by the national body. Ogundiya asserted that Abuja has the authority to discipline any member for wrongdoing and emphasised that the election conducted by Eyinanya violated the organisation’s statutes. Isaiah corroborated Ogundiya, saying, “When my predecessor suspended the then Lagos chairman, Osundun, it was the same Oladunni who was appointed secretary of the caretaker committee. The National Secretariat recognised her, and she even voted in the election that produced me as president. If that intervention was valid then, why is it now unconstitutional because it doesn’t favour her?” Omorodion, a former Vice Chairman of the Chapter, added, “The only way out of this impasse is by ensur- ing a level playing field for all. Unfortunately, that’s what Oladunni wants to agree with. She doesn’t want any op- position. She wants to conduct an election where only she will be the candidate. It’s not supposed to be like that. The National SWAN President is saying, ‘If you know you’re popular, come and contest. Let all Lagos SWAN mem- bers vote. If you win, continue.’ But she’s now saying the national body has no control — forgetting that it was the same national leadership that imposed her on Lagos in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Oladunni dismissed the comparison be- tween the dissolution of Osundun’s executive and the current situation involving her leadership, describing it as misleading and unfounded. She argued that the two situations were entirely different, as her own case stemmed from her firm resistance to what she termed attempts by the national leadership to usurp the powers of the Lagos State chapter. “These are two completely different issues and circum- stances,” she explained. “We never contacted the NUJ. When Mr. Debo was chairman, Sirawoo never told him who should be in his SWANECO — there was absolutely no interference.

Even though he was duly invited, Mr. Debo never attended most of the national activities from 2017 up to 2020, despite written correspondence to that effect. Beyond that, we have never allowed the NUJ leadership to override or dictate to SWAN leadership — never. “But now, Isaiah is meddling. He insists on having his own people in SWANECO, which is totally wrong. He wants to dictate to SWANECO, and that’s unacceptable. Sirawoo never did that to Mr. Osundun. When Elder Frank Ilaboya, Elder Niyi Oyeleke, Elder Toni Ubani, and Frank Edoreh were chairmen, did anyone from the national lead- ership ever dictate to them? Absolutely not.”

She explained that it is within the powers of the ex- ecutive to appoint members of the SWANECO, not the Congress, insisting that the Congress’s role is simply to ratify the decision and, if necessary, raise objections against any nominee with a questionable background or criminal record. As the first female chairman in the 61-year history of La- gos SWAN, Owoduni said her leadership has been unfairly targeted by a vocal minority uncomfortable with change. “Let’s be honest, this is the first time a woman is leading Lagos SWAN. That bothers some people. Some are just intimidated by the fact that I’m not their kind of leader. I don’t do noise. I don’t play politics. I work,” she added.

Call for lasting peace

Former Lagos SWAN Chairman, Ubani, called for restraint, dialogue, and a return to professionalism among all parties. He emphasized that the association was founded on strong ethical and professional principles, which must guide its members’ actions regardless of internal disagreements. “We are all professionals, and things have to be done professionally,” Ubani stated.

“There are rules, regulations, statutes, and constitutions that bind everyone. Most of us came into SWAN and met it as a professional body, and we have all worked to keep it afloat. So, anything that threatens to bring it down should concern us all.” Ubani stressed that unity, rather than division, should be the priority for every member. “We should come together under one umbrella. There’s absolutely no need for these battles. If indeed anybody is a professional, they should not be thinking about division.

Anyone who has the interest of this association at heart will al- ways want it to succeed,” he said. He further appealed for self-reflection and reconciliation among the warring factions, urging members to protect Lagos SWAN’s long-standing reputation as the heartbeat of sports journalism in Africa. “We should re-examine ourselves and come back to the round table. Let this profession prosper, because Lagos is not just the Centre of excellence it has always been the heart of sports journalism in Africa. We cannot allow that legacy to be destroyed by those blinded by power and authority. This is not a matter for the police; it is a civil issue. As professionals, we must all bury our hatchets and move forward,” Ubani concluded.