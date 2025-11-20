Lagos SWAN Congratulates National Body On Diamond Jubilee Celebration

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated the National SWAN on the successful hosting of the Association’s Diamond Jubilee.

The 60th anniversary event, held on October 31, 2025, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, witnessed several Lagos-based sports journalists and other stakeholders being honoured for their contributions to sports development over the last six decades.

In a congratulatory letter signed by the Acting Chairman of the Lagos chapter, Aron Akerejola, and addressed to the National President of SWAN, Mr. Benjamin Isaiah, the chapter expressed profound appreciation to the national leadership for delivering a befitting anniversary celebration.

“Your leadership, under the able guidance of Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, has once again demonstrated unity, professionalism, and purpose, qualities that have kept SWAN as the most respected voice in African sports journalism,” Akerejola wrote.

He added that the anniversary not only celebrated SWAN’s rich legacy but also reaffirmed its enduring relevance in shaping Nigeria’s sporting narrative.

The Lagos chapter specially congratulated the distinguished honourees from the state, acknowledging their immense contributions to the growth of SWAN and sports development across the country.

Former Lagos State chairmen honoured include: Hon. Frank Ilaboya, Tony Ubani, Niyi Oyeleke, Debo Oshundun, Fred Edoreh, Dr. Larry Izamoje, Dr. Mumini Alao, Onochie Anibeze, Mr. Ikedi Isiguzo, George Aluo, Adekunle Salami, Duro Ikhazuagbe, Morakinyo Abodunrin, Dare Esan, and Godwin Enakhena.

Also recognized were former members of the Lagos SWAN Executive: Patrick Omorodion, currently SWANECO Chairman for the chapter’s upcoming elections Mr. Wale Joseph, Mr. Phemmy Adetula, Mrs. Oluchi Tobechukwu, Mr. Toyin Ibitoye, and Mr. Ralph Chidozie George.

In the sports and reporting category, a posthumous award was presented to one of Africa’s greatest footballers, the late Teslim Balogun, while table tennis legend Aruna Quadri and the Masters Sports Crew, led by Dr. Mitchell Obi, were also honoured for their longstanding support to SWAN.

Akerejola said the recognition of Lagos members and stakeholders reflects decades of excellence, integrity, and dedication that have shaped the foundation of sports journalism in Nigeria.

“As the Association marks this milestone, may SWAN continue to grow in influence and purpose, inspiring the next generation of sports journalists to tell Nigeria’s story truthfully, with courage and passion,” he added.

He also congratulated the national leadership, executives, and members across the country for a celebration befitting SWAN’s remarkable 60-year legacy.