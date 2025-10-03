Lagos SWAN Backs Nat’l Body On Electoral Process

…Calls for respect for Statutory Provisions

The members of the Lagos State chapter of the Sportze Association’s statutes in the conduct of the 2025 Lagos SWAN elections have accused the current Lagos Executive Committee, led by Oladunni Olatutu, of convening a “Kangaroo congress” and setting up a three-man state electoral committee in clear contravention of the association’s constitution—specifically Article 12, Section G (sub-sections ii, iii, iv) and Article 12, Section I (sub-section ii).

According to them, the Olatutu-led executive usurped the powers of the Lagos SWAN congress by imposing a SWANECO team on the chapter, despite provisions that vest absolute authority on the congress, with the National Executive holding the mandate to ratify such appointments while working with SWANECO on electoral guidelines and timetable.

The members further condemned acts of intimidation orchestrated by the Lagos state executive in connivance with the Lagos State Police Command.

They recalled that no fewer than 15 police vehicles and over 40 officers from different divisions were deployed to the venue at the last congress to create an atmosphere of fear and raise concerns within the stadium community.

While thanking the National SWAN for intervening to ensure that a proper congress was eventually convened, the members expressed concern over attempts by some initial SWANECO members, imposed on Lagos SWAN, Victor Eyinnaya, Jerry Apeleokhai, and Joshua Uloko, to frustrate other committee members from contributing positively to the electoral process.

They described their rigidity as a deliberate ploy that has stifled progress and undermined the purpose of expanding SWANECO into a full committee, as approved at the only congress recognised by the National SWAN in a letter dated 29 September.

A major grievance raised was the unrealistic pricing of nomination forms, which they described as a calculated move to turn the electoral process into a contest for moneybags, effectively disenfranchising genuine members. Despite repeated calls for a reduction in fees, which pegged prices of nomination forms for the Chairmanship position at ₦200,000; Vice Chairman at ₦120,000; Secretary at ₦120,000; Assistant Secretary at ₦100,000; Treasurer at ₦100,000; Financial Secretary at ₦100,000; and Welfare Officer at ₦100,000, the three-man bloc within SWANECO stood firm on their pricing structure. They justified the decision by claiming committee members were entitled to 50% of all monies realised.

This stance not only places an unfair burden on members but also raises serious ethical concerns, undermining the principles of service, transparency, and fairness expected of an electoral body.

These concerns were highlighted in a protest letter earlier written to National SWAN by two other SWANECO members, McAnthony Anaelechukwu and Anulika Menanya.

The members insisted that the Lagos SWANECO, in its current form and mode of operation, is not serving the interest of fairness or inclusivity, but rather pursuing a narrow agenda that undermines the integrity of SWAN in Lagos.

They therefore called on the National Executive to urgently intervene, investigate these practices, and take corrective measures to restore credibility and fairness to the electoral process in Lagos State.