Lagos Subsidises Cost Of Screening Blood Products

…Tasks Media on Promoting Voluntary Blood Donation

Lagos State Government has taken a significant step by subsidising the expenses associated with screening blood products.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), Dr Bodunrin Oshikomaiya who made this known, also said this measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on healthcare providers and the public, ensuring easier access to life-saving blood for all residents.

Speaking during a Stakeholders’ Engagement meeting held at the Providence Hotel Ikeja, Dr Osikomaiya explained that the current economic realities which caused a hike in screening fees from N5,000 to 8,000 naira per unit, made the agency propose a total access fee of 13,500 naira, up from 7,000 naira.

Acknowledging the economic challenges prompting this rise, Dr Oshikomaiya revealed that the State Government, understanding the financial strain on blood screening costs, has approved a subsidy of N6,500 per unit of blood available for transfusion. This subsidy, she said, aims to ease the impact of the heightened expenses and ensure broader access to this critical product.

“The current economic realities have resulted in the hike in screening fees to 8,000 naira per unit, leading to our proposal for a total access fee of N13,500. Through the gracious approval of Mr Governor, the Lagos State Government is subsidising N6,500 per unit of blood,” she affirmed.

Dr Oshikomaiya reiterated the government’s commitment to providing safe blood products to residents, emphasising the importance of a stakeholders’ engagement and media chat to identify the media’s role in advocating for blood donation drives in the state.

Encouraging voluntary blood donation, she stressed its significance as a life-saving gesture, devoid of adverse effects on donors’ health. “Additionally, voluntary donations serve as a means to monitor one’s health, as comprehensive tests are conducted on donors before the donation process”, she said.

Addressing the stakeholders’ engagement and media chat, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Shogunle commended the LSBTS for its unwavering commitment to providing safe blood products to Lagosians.

He urged the media to acquaint themselves with crucial information on blood donation drives and collaborate in educating the public on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

“Let us make it our duty to acquire essential information on the services provided by the LSBTS.

Help us propagate the significance of blood donation. Blood is life,” he emphasised.

The Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo emphasised the critical role of the media in disseminating vital information to the populace.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to over 21 million Lagosians.

“The present administration remains dedicated to ensuring the provision of superior healthcare services, ensuring that every resident experiences improved health and well-being,” he said.