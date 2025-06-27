Lagos Students Celebrate Sanwo-Olu On Special STEAM Mentorship Series

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it will add arts as an extracurricular activities in the innovate – Eko STEAM mentorship series to ensure no child is left behind in the state’s educational policy.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Basic and Secondary Education disclosed this during the Innovative Eko STEAM mentorship series in Lagos State Model College, Kankon, Badagry, Lagos.

The initiative which is inline with the drive of the ministry of asic and Secondary Education under the leadership of the Honourable commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, and the permanent secretary, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, was aimed at fostering interest and skill development in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) among secondary school students.

The initiative which was launched on Nov. 8, 2024 to provide mentorship and resources to empower students with practical future-ready skills.

The series also emphasizes promoting self-employment and contributing to the State’s trans – formation into an innovationdriven economy.

Mr Eniola Opeyemi, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, said this was to complement the policy of Sanwo-Olu policy of ensuring every child was involved in the State.

He said: “This is to ensure no child is left behind, the aim is to explore the ability of some students who are good in other areas apart from science.

“As you are aware, a student of Lagos State recently won the Milo Milo World championship competition and also some students are doing well in other areas.

“We are inaugurating Lagos State secondary school sports festival to bring all students together to showcase their talents and mentor them, groom them for the future.

“Very soon we are also considering including other curricular activities where all students are able to perform excellently, both in public and private Schools.

“Lagos is taking a step forward not only in education but also to make sure the students enjoy themselves while studying.”

In his speech, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, said Sanwo-Olu was impressed with the activities of both students and staff of the college.