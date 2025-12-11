Lagos Strengthens Security Partnerships At 19th Annual Town Hall

Lagos State has emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between government, security agencies, the private sector, and residents to tackle evolving security challenges, during the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Themed “Building Trust, Enhancing Security: A New Era of Security and Partnerships,” the event at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, brought together security chiefs, corporate representatives, students, and traditional and religious leaders to review the state’s security performance and outline strategies for a safer Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted that protecting lives, property, and investments is a shared responsibility, noting that security underpins economic growth, investor confidence, and the wellbeing of Lagosians. He cited LSSTF investments, including the deployment of 260 new patrol vehicles, drones for aerial surveillance, video-surveillance cameras in strategic locations, digital identification tools, and modern communication systems.

“The strength of any society is measured not merely by its infrastructure or economy, but by how safe its people feel, how secure their homes are, and how confident they are that their lives and livelihoods are protected,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said. “Security is a shared duty, and Lagosians’ participation is central to sustaining peace and order.”

Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, LSSTF Executive Secretary, credited the state’s relative safety to investments in modern security architecture, capacity building, and effective public-private collaboration. LSSTF Board Chairman, Mr. Kehinde Durosimi-Etti, urged citizens and corporate partners to continue supporting the Fund to sustain and expand security initiatives.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Olohundare, presented the security report for October 2024 to September 2025, revealing 152 murder cases, 9,275 arrests, and 518 rounds of ammunition recovered. The report highlighted successful operations against kidnappers and other violent criminals, demonstrating the impact of intelligence-led policing and enhanced patrol capabilities.

A key highlight was the Award of Gallantry presented to the Commissioner of Police Special Squad One for foiling a kidnap attempt and neutralising nine kidnappers in Ladipo. Additionally, the government handed over 100 new patrol vehicles to strengthen operational efficiency.

The event reinforced Lagos State’s commitment to public-private partnerships, technological innovation, and community engagement as pillars of sustainable, citizen-focused security. Officials emphasised that collaboration, trust, and shared responsibility remain critical to maintaining peace and ensuring Lagos continues to be a safe, secure, and prosperous city.