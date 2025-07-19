Lagos Street Sweepers Graduate From Glo Skillbridge Training

Hundreds of Lagos street sweepers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) have graduated from the Glo Skillbridge training programme, an empowerment scheme organised by Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of the telecommunication company.

The graduating cohort was selected from the staff membership of LAWMA across the state as the first set to benefit from the initiative which empowers Nigerians with creative and technical skills to enable them to widen their knowledge, scope and gain new streams of income to better their lives.

Globacom’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs. Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, disclosed at the ceremony that the diligence and dedication of the participants to training were inspiring,.

Mofe-Damijo said, “They have provided a strong feedback to us that investing in our community, and creating opportunities for the staff of LAWMA is a great way to give back to society.”

While adding that “Completing this creative and technical skills training programme is a significant milestone,” she noted: “We know that this training has given you the tools and knowledge to succeed, and we are excitedly looking forward to seeing what you accomplish beyond today in order to open more opportunities for yourselves to have more sources of income to cater for yourselves and your loved ones”.

LAWMA’s Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who was represented by the agency’s Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, said that the project was commendable as it signaled an excellent avenue of helping beneficiaries to develop and grow new sources of income.

One of those who trained in digital skills made a presentation on using Canva to generate banners while another colleague displayed his skills through a digital marketing presentation.

Outstanding members of the graduating corps were recognised and honoured for their sterling performances during the training.

Mrs Obadina Omowunmi Sarah who was recognised for being outstanding in baking explained that she had been looking forward to a chance to learn how to earn extra income and commended Globacom for providing the opportunity.

Another trainee, Damilola Olowolafe was recognised for being outstanding in fashion designing just as Udoh Blessing who took the slot for her mother, Endurance Francis.

Francis disclosed that she had wished for an opportunity to acquire digital skills.

Ecstatic, she quipped “What I have learnt, if I don’t make use of it, even God will be angry with me”.