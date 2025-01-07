Lagos Stops Mass Promotion Of Students, Warns Teachers

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Jamie Alli-Balogun says the era of mass promotion of students has ended.

Alli-Balogun warned that teachers caught extorting money from students to award marks to them will be dismissed.

The commissioner spoke on Monday while monitoring school resumption.

He told principals, viceprincipals, and teachers that students not qualifying for the next class must repeat.

“Those selling marks should be warned because any teacher caught doing that will be shown the way out,” he said.

He urged teachers to cooperate with the state government to achieve better learning outcomes.

Share

Please follow and like us: