Lagos Steps Up Arrest Of Beggars, Street Urchins

The Lagos State Government has intensified its clampdown on street begging and other activities considered a nuisance, resuming enforcement operations along the Ketu-Alapere corridor and adjoining areas.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, said the exercise is part of the state’s renewed drive to restore order, safety, and cleanliness in public spaces.

“We have resumed enforcement operations and arrests of beggars and other individuals constituting nuisance along Ketu-Alapere and adjoining areas.

The operation is part of our sustained efforts to restore order, safety, and cleanliness across public spaces in Lagos,” Wahab stated.

He acknowledged the social and economic factors driving street begging, but maintained that the state would not permit activities that endanger public safety or disrupt environmental order.

“While we understand the social dimensions of street begging, the state cannot allow actions that compromise public safety or environmental order.

Together, we will maintain the vision of a Cleaner Lagos and a Greater Lagos,” he added.

A video showed several individuals, including some physically challenged persons, being escorted into a Black Maria during the operation.

The latest exercise, which began on Wednesday, follows a similar enforcement carried out last year.

In December 2024, the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce arrested 17 persons, including eight minors, for alleged street begging across major routes such as Alfred Rewane, Osborne, Alexandra, and Bourdillon in Ikoyi, as well as the Lekki-Ajah corridor on Victoria Island.