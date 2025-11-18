Lagos State’s N200bn Bond Oversubscribed By 55%

Lagos State has made history with the conclusion of the bookbuild for its landmark bond Issuance that recorded an overwhelming reception from the investment community, according to a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Yomi Oluyomi. The statement said that the state offered a N200 billion Conventional Bond and a N14.8 billion Green Bond, both of which were significantly oversubscribed.

It also said the Conventional Bond, which is the largest ever issued by a non-corporate sub-national in Nigeria’s history, attracted subscriptions totalling N308 billion, representing a 54% oversubscription above the initial offer. Noting that Lagos is the first sub-national government to issue an impact climate bond, the statement said that the Green bond attracted N28.7 billion – 94% more than the target.

Excited about the feats, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “This is a reflection of the global confidence in Nigeria’s economy, fostered by the bold reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as reflected in the recent oversubscription of the Federal Government’s Eurobond. “In Lagos, ours is a testament to our resilience and the unwavering support of our private sector partners who believe in our vision of building Africa’s model megacity that is safe secure and functional.

“We shall continue to ensure prudent financial management, accountability and fiscal transparency as we continue to provide a conducive environment for businesses to grow. Our dream is to make Lagos a global financial hub; we will keep our eyes on the ball.”

According to the statement, the proceeds from these bonds are earmarked to fund critical projects across the state, directly aligned along the line of the THEMES+ Agenda of the Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu.

“These projects will focus on vital areas such as transportation, healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability, all aimed at significantly improving the livelihood and well-being of all Lagosians and securing a more prosperous and resilient future for the state,” the statement further said.