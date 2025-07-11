Lagos State Tenancy Bill Passes 2nd Reading

Lagos State House of Assembly has taken a significant step towards improving the landlord-tenant relationship as the Lagos State Tenancy Bill scales through second reading.

The bill, titled “A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Lagos State Including the Procedure for the Recovery of Premises and for connected purposes”.

If passed into law, will ensure that all stakeholders—tenants, landlords, and agents—understand their rights and obligations.

The bill seeks to redefine the legal framework governing tenancy agreements, rights, responsibilities, and the processes for eviction in the state.

Giving an insight of the bill, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh emphasised the importance of the proposed legislation, noting that it is designed to bring clarity and sanity to tenancy matters in Lagos State.

According to him, the bill promotes harmony between landlords and tenants by stipulating clearly defined payment structures such as annual and monthly rent options, alongside procedures for eviction notices.

He further stated that the bill outlines the roles and responsibilities of agents, landlords, and tenants, while providing legal clarity for the courts in adjudicating tenancy-related disputes.

Describing the bill as timely and people- oriented, Hon. Aro Moshood is of the opinion that there is a need for a provision of an enforcement body that can discipline landlords who collect arbitrary rents beyond what the law prescribes.

This law will ease the burden on tenants and help them plan their finances without undue pressure. Hon. Stephen Ogundipe extolled the bill for being inclusive and comprehensive, stating that it addresses all aspects of tenancy, from agent engagement to rent payment terms and dispute resolution.

Contributing, Femi Saheed, said the bill is a welcome development as it spells out the rights of landlords, including issues around tenement rates, land use charges, and other levies, while also affirming the rights of tenants and the jurisdiction of the courts in tenancy matters.

“This law is long overdue and will definitely modernize housing relationships in Lagos,” he said. In his remarks, Ajayi Oladele, said the bill will address the lingering conflicts often created by estate agents. “For the first time, all stakeholders will have a clear understanding of their legal positions,” he stressed.”