Lagos State Scrabble, Monopoly Association begin secondary school sensitization

Share

The Lagos State Scrabble and Monopoly Association (LASSMA), have begun the pilot project of it ‘TAKE SCRABBLE TO SCHOOLS’ with the introduction of the sport of words to Atunrase Senior High School, Owodele Street, Surulere, Lagos.

The Chairman of Lagos State Scrabble and Monopoly Association (LASSMA), Engineer Dipo Akanbi, alongside the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sunrise Senior High School, Mr Adewale Adelowo, the Principal of the School, Alhaji Fatai Yussuf, and top scrabble players like Hakeem Olaribigbe were all on ground as the first scrabble tile was placed on the board during the introduction.

Atunrase Senior High School with over 330 students will benefit from the sport of Scrabble so says, the School principal Alhaji Fatai Yussuf.

“Scrabble and Monopoly increase the brain capacity of the children and is one of the cardinal areas that improves the performance of the learners, that is the main reason behind my decision to bring this game to the school,” Yussuf said.

“The enthusiasm is skyrocketing, they are interested in it and I hope that this will take them to places.

“We intend to involve their parents, you know we spend very little time with the kids in school, so not very much will be done if the support of the parents is not there. Series of Parent Teachers forum meetings have been held, and that I feel will carry the parents along, so that they will give them their full support.”

Share

Please follow and like us: