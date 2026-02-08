Lagos State Public Service Club Honours Onyema

In a significant gesture of recognition and partnership, the Lagos State Public Service Club (LSPSC) recently conferred an Honorary Membership on Dr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited.

The award was presented during a courtesy visit by the Club’s President and members of the Executive Council to the airline’s corporate headquarters in GRA, Ikeja recently.

Dr Onyema, a renowned figure in the Nigerian aviation sector warmly received the delegation led by Ambassador Olukayode Odunuga the Club’s President.

The visit was aimed at exploring potential collaborative opportunities with the leading Nigerian carrier aligning with the Club’s developmental objectives.

Dr Onyema commended the current LSPSC executive for their achievements and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Club’s growth initiatives in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

According to Ambassador Odunuga, “This visit is a strategic step towards fostering synergy between the public service community and a pivotal private sector player like Air Peace and Dr. Onyema’s leadership and patriotism makes him a worthy honorary member of our club.”