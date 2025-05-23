Lagos State Pilgrims Visit Historical Sites in Madinah

Share

The fourth batch of Lagos State pilgrims that arrived Madinah on Sunday, have embarked on ziyarah (visitation to historical sites) in the city, in line with the dictates and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

The ziyarah which is one of the important rites expected to be performed by every pilgrims in Madinah, was held in the early hours of Monday.

The pilgrims who were led by Alh. Idris Akanni, popularly known as More blessings, some members of the Ulamah and Hajj guides, visited Mountain Hud where the Prophet and his companions fought a severe war against the unbelievers.

Many of the companions, including Seyidinah Hamzah who died and were burned around the mountain. According to Akanni, the significance of visiting Mountain Hud, was for Muslims to learn to obey instructions of their leaders and not to disobey constituted authorities.

He stressed that the companions’ disobedience to the directive given by the Prophet not to disembark from a strategic area of the mountain came with severe consequences, saying that while the war was eventually won by the Muslims, many of them were killed and the Propher himself seriously wounded.

Other places visited included Masjid Qiblatain, where the Prophet received order from Allah to change the direction of prayer from Masjid Qudus in Jerusalem to Kaabah in Makkah.

They also visited Masjid Quba (the first Mosque built in Madinah) by the Muslims. The pilgrims offered two rakaats of solat there with a view to getting the reward of Umrah. Akanni quoted the Prophet to have given assurances that any pilgrim who performs two rakaats of nawafil in Masjid Quba would be given the reward of Umrah.

The Sabua Masajid was also visited amongst other places of interest. The pilgrims, especially those performing Hajj for the first time, were highly elated and enthusiastic about their experiences of being at the sites.

They expressed gratitude to Allah for the opportunity and appreciated the Governor and his deputy for keeping to their promises as well as the officials for guiding them appropriately during the ziyarah and other activities in Madinah. Recall that the payment for the ziyarah was part of the lar

