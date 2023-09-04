Lagos State pays N2.017bn to 644 retirees Payment

Lagos State Government paid N2.017 billion as retirement benefits to 644 of its retirees last week. Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission, (LASPEC) Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed this at the 101st batch Retirement Bond Certificate presentation for retirees in Lagos State. Obilana said the latest payment represented the retirees’ past service benefits prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2007. He noted that the event was organised to celebrate a significant milestone and exceptional retirees who had dedicated their time, energy and talents to the service of Lagos State.

“It is indeed an honour to recognise and commend the retirees’ hard work and commitment demonstrated throughout their years of service to Lagos State. “This retirement bond certificate presentation is not just a formality; it is a moment to reflect upon the remarkable contributions you all have made. “Your unwavering dedication has helped to shape Lagos State into the Centre of Excellence it is today. “These retirement bond certificates symbolise more than just financial rewards; they represent the trust and confidence we have in our retirees. “They are a testament to the lasting impact you have made just as your dedication has been the bedrock of the goal of a greater Lagos State,’’ Obilana said.