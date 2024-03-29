The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources’ enforcement officials have implemented the state’s market ban on styrofoam food containers.

New Telegraph recalls that a few months prior, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned the use and sale of single-use plastics, including styrofoam, throughout the whole state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, had said that the prohibition would go into force right away.

According to Wahab, the decision was made in response to the environmental threat posed by single-use plastics, particularly the non-biodegradable Styrofoam.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect,” he wrote

In a recent development, the Minister disclosed that the prohibition remains in full effect and that enforcement agency representatives are stepping up the mopping up procedure.

Speaking via X, he wrote, “Officials from the enforcement agencies under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Thursday intensified the mopping up of banned styrofoam food containers across markets in the state.”