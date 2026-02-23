Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to foster empathy, to strengthen community ties, and promote nationbuilding by caring for neighbors and contributing to the common good of the country.

The Deputy Governor stated this today at the Special Firdaus Prayer for the Late, Oba, Mufutau Hamzat and Ramadan Lecture, organised by the United Muslims Council of Nigeria, Mushin Division, held at Yahya Abatan, Ogba, Lagos.

Hamzat said the Ramadan period was not just for fasting or personal devotion, but an opportunity to strengthen community relationships and promote social welfare, adding that constant welfare will build a better community and a prosperous nation.

He said: “For us as Muslims, the month of Ramadan is special. The essence is to enhance our creation and to worship Almighty God.

“So that’s the essence to link you more to your God, to deal with humanity better, to have empathy, to be able to live and deal with people, and you know, if you live well with people, if you take care of your neighbor, if you take care of your people, then the nation will be better.

The community will be better built.” He cited that Prophet Muhammad admonished Muslims to live in peace and unity with their neighbors, stressing that the teachings of the Holy Prophet, which include caring for one’s neighbors and the community.