Lagos Stands Out As Key Driver Of Africa’s Cities Transformation, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Lagos as a key driver of Africa’s urban transformation, saying the state is reshaping the continent’s economic trajectory through rapid urban growth and innovation.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos is at the centre of Africa’s emerging urban future, noting that the city’s development trajectory aligns with the continent’s rise while also helping define its urban direction.

The governor made the remarks while speaking as Guest Speaker at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The forum, themed “Africa’s Urban Future: Cities at the Crossroads of Growth and Resilience,” was co-sponsored by the Harvard University Center for African Studies and the Bloomberg Center for Cities.

Sanwo-Olu said Africa is experiencing a historic urban expansion, with cities growing faster than any other region globally. According to him, Africa is urbanising at an annual rate of about 3.5 per cent, driven largely by a youthful population and the emergence of innovation hubs across the continent.

“Africa is entering a historic urban expansion, with its cities growing faster than any region globally, urbanising at 3.5 per cent annually, driven by a youthful population and rising innovation hubs.

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, second only to Asia, and home to about 30 per cent of global critical minerals, Africa is poised for transformational growth.

“Africa’s cities are reshaping the economic path and patterns of urban development with their rapid expansion, and Lagos stands out as a key driver of this transformation,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos’ development initiatives under his administration’s THEMES+ agenda are delivering impactful projects in transportation, tourism, technology, security, and social inclusion.

He stressed that Lagos represents Africa’s clearest signal that the continent’s urban future has already begun. “Lagos’ trajectory is not just aligned with Africa’s rise; it is defining its urban future,” he added.

Highlighting the city’s strategic importance, the governor said Lagos is currently ranked as Africa’s second-largest city in terms of population, after Cairo, Egypt.

He acknowledged that rapid population growth poses significant challenges, particularly in environmental management and waste disposal, but assured that the state government is addressing these concerns through well-articulated policies under the THEMES+ agenda.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted key achievements of his administration, including the ongoing rail revolution with the Blue Line and Red Line rail systems, as well as the rapid growth of Lagos’ technology ecosystem.

He said Lagos has emerged as a major innovation hub in Africa, hosting thousands of startups and several billion-dollar technology companies.

“Lagos was recently ranked as the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystem in 2025, being home to over 2,000 startups in Nigeria. Lagos State attracted $2.73 billion, representing 45 per cent of total national capital inflows in the third quarter of 2025,” he said.

The governor added that Lagos hosts 26 tertiary institutions and ranks among the top states in Nigeria in terms of university count.

According to him, the state is home to five fintech unicorns, each valued at over $1 billion, which together account for a significant portion of the country’s technology ecosystem.

Sanwo-Olu further disclosed that Lagos generated about $821.9 million (₦1.26 trillion) in Internally Generated Revenue in 2024, representing about 35 per cent of Nigeria’s total IGR.

He also noted that Lagos accounts for about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s population, with youths aged between 15 and 34 making up about 40 per cent of the state’s population.

The governor also spoke on the growing global attraction of Lagos, particularly during the festive season popularly known as “Detty December,” when thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora return home for tourism, entertainment, and business activities.

The John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum, attended by global leaders and policy experts, explored how African cities are responding to emerging challenges such as climate adaptation, public health, governance, and infrastructure, while developing innovative and context-driven solutions.

Among those present at the event was the Mayor of Monrovia, Liberia, Mr. John-Charuk Siafa, alongside other stakeholders and global policymakers. The forum is a prestigious platform that has hosted many world leaders and influential figures who play key roles in shaping global policy and governance.