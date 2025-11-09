Lagos Sports Commission DG Hails GOtv Boxing Night, Promises

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Lekan Fatodu, has applauded the organisers of GOtv Boxing Night for their consistency in promoting boxing and nurturing local talents in Nigeria.

Fatodu made the commendation on Friday when a delegation from Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, paid him a courtesy visit at his office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The visit was to formally inform the Commission of plans for the 34th edition of the event, which will be held on 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Fatodu described GOtv Boxing Night as one of the most enduring privatesector initiatives in Nigerian sports, noting that it has revived public interest in boxing and provided a platform for young fighters to showcase their skills. “What GOtv Boxing Night has achieved over the years deserves every form of support,” he said.

“It has given life back to Nigerian boxing and consistently delivered world-class entertainment to fans. As a state that prides itself on sports excellence, Lagos is proud to be associated with this initiative,” he said.

Fatodu assured the Flykite team of the Commission’s support for the forthcoming edition, pledging to work closely with the organisers to ensure a successful outing.

He said Lagos State, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, remains committed to fostering a vibrant sports culture and partnering with credible private promoters. “Our vision is to make Lagos the sports capital of Africa, and partnerships like this help to drive that goal.

“We will provide the necessary institutional backing to ensure the event continues to thrive.” Earlier, Mr Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, expressed appreciation to the Commission for its continued support over the years. He noted that Lagos has remained the home of GOtv Boxing Night since its inception because of the state’s hospitality, facilities, and enthusiastic sports fans.