Lagos Spends N130bn On 18.5m Residents As IGR Hits N2.968trn

The Lagos State Government spent N130 billion on 18.5 million residents as social protection interventions last year, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Ope George has said.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, he said the social intervention programs included transport subsidy allowance to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal and the “OUNJE EKO” food subsidy programme.

George said: “The state government has delivered N130 billion in Social Protection Support, reaching over 18.5 million Lagosians through coordinated interventions.”

The commissioner said the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rose from N2.080 trillion in 2024 to a projected N2.968 trillion this year.

He attributed the growth to improved fiscal planning and the timely passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill. George said: “The 2024 budget achieved an 87 per cent performance rate, reflecting effective implementation across sectors.” The commissioner commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his vision and commitment to positioning the economy.

He noted that the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Lagos State stands at $259 billion, one of the top three largest in Africa.

