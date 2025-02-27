Lagos Speakership Crisis, Erosion Of Democracy – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the unfolding events in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the past few weeks have exposed the dangerous erosion of democratic principles in the country.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, said the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa by an overwhelming majority of Assembly members and the appointment of Mojisola Meranda as Speaker should have marked a step forward for democracy.

“Instead, what we are witnessing is a calculated attempt to subvert the will of the legislature through backdoor tactics and the deployment of state-backed security forces to strong-arm elected representatives,” Atiku said.

He recalled that a few days ago, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has also publicly accused President Bola Tinubu of engaging in selective politics.

According to Atiku, “The crisis in the Lagos legislature has provided troubling validation of these claims.”

The former vice president noted that reports had emerged two weeks ago of the invasion of the house by security operatives “in an attempt to enforce a leadership change that would return Obasa as Speaker.”

Atiku added that “this blatant abuse of power mirrors the dark days of military dictatorship and raises serious questions about the integrity of democratic governance in Lagos State.”

He stated that despite his undisputed influence over Lagos politics, President “Tinubu has remained conspicuously silent on the matter.

“His refusal to address the crisis suggests a tacit endorsement of the anti-democratic maneuvers aimed at imposing his preferred candidate against the overwhelming will of Assembly members. This silence is deafening and deeply concerning.”

Atiku agreed with el-Rufai that Lagos politics has been a battleground between the Omoluabi, known for integrity, fairness, and public service, and “the crass, strong-arm tactics of Area Boy politics, where power is retained through coercion rather than consensus.

“Nigeria’s democracy was hard-fought and must not be undermined by those who should be its foremost guardians.”

He called on President Tinubu to denounce publicly any attempt to subvert the democratic process in Lagos and ensure that the principles of fairness, justice, and due process prevail.

“What happened at the Lagos State House of Assembly is nothing short of an assault on democracy and a throwback to the dark days of military dictatorship.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in defending the sanctity of our democratic institutions,” Atiku demanded.

Share

Please follow and like us: