Lagos Speaker’s Threat: Don’t Panic, Go On With Your Legitimate Business – Uwazurike To Ndigbo 

The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has employed Igbo tribesmen doing their legitimate business in Lagos State, and in any other parts of the country not to panic or feel intimidated by the Lagos Speaker’s threat to enact law that would only favour the Yorubas.

According to Uwazuruike, the law from all intent and purpose when operational is targeted at Ndigbo who does their business of buying and selling in Lagos state.

Uwazuruike who made the observation during his monthly meeting at Ojukwu memorial library, new Owerri, said it was against the non-violence and non-exodus philosophy of his organization for any south easterner to leave his places of residence in Nigeria on account of fear of being attacked by either the Yoruba of south-west or Hausa/Fulani in the north.

Chief Uwazurike who described the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa’s proposal as anti -Igbo policy, urged Igbo to remain in Lagos and carry on with their legitimate businesses of trade without fear of being molested or intimidated by anybody.

” We are ready to protect Ndigbo doing their legitimate businesses anywhere in this country if we are pushed to the wall”, Uwazurike warned.

He vowed to continue to work for the overall well-being of Ndigbo wherever they reside, stating that the non-violent movement of BIM/MASSOB shouldn’t be mistaken as a weakness or for granted.

He explained how he worked to regain the freedom from prison of a popular social media influencer and public relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka among others recently warning that the group wouldn’t allow anybody or group of persons to malign the Igbos who are doing their business or doing their legitimate in any part of the country

“If you have the money to purchase houses and landed properties with genuine papers for proper documentation don’t hesitate to do so”

He reminded politicians from the South East of Nigeria that everything he told them when he started MASSOB on September 13, 1999, many years ago is manifesting on a daily basis and they should look inward and turn a new life in their own interest.