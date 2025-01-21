Lagos Speaker Visits Sanwo-Olu, Reiterates Harmonious Relationship With Executive

Share

The new Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), Mojisola Meranda, yesterday led her team of principal officers on a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu in Ikeja.

Meranda, who is the first female Speaker of LAHA, said the visit provided an opportunity to reaffirm the Assembly’s commitment to maintaining a harmonious working relationship with the Executive arm of Government.

Meranda was elected as the new and first female Speaker following the removal of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13.

Meranda emphasised the importance of alignment between the two arms, noting that such collaboration was essential for the continued growth and development of the state.

Responding, SanwoOlu appreciated the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to working closely with the Assembly to achieve the state’s developmental goals.

He said: “This alignment ensures that Lagos remains a model of excellence in governance.

“We will build on the successes of the past and work tirelessly to deliver transformational progress across all sectors.”

Sanwo-Olu also expressed confidence in the shared vision of the Executive and Legislative arms to implement policies and projects that deliver on the Greater Lagos Agenda.

The collaboration, he noted, would further enhance the state’s efforts in delivering impactful governance and sustainable development for its residents.

