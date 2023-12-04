Lagos Speaker Receives ANAN President, Charges Members On Integrity

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has charged members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to always uphold the virtues of honesty, integrity and trust as components of their practice.

Obasa said these three virtues, if practiced with a deep sense of patriotism, would contribute to making Nigeria greater and having a more positive global image.

The Speaker gave the advice when he received the executive members of ANAN led by its president, Dr. James Ekerare Neminebor, at the State Assembly complex.

“I congratulate you for the level you have taken your association to make your members capable of favourably competing with their counterparts across the world. Training people alone is a major task. It is an exercise we embark on regularly at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I want to urge you to continue to sustain the practice of learning, because learning does not have an end.

“Without people of your profession, there is hardly an organisation or institution including this House of Assembly that can stand in Nigeria. This is because records of transactions must be kept.

“However, we must all be ready to address the issues of honesty, integrity and trust. I am very sure that with your association, this can be achieved.

“Where your people carry out their duties with honesty, integrity and trust, they would assist Nigeria tackle what confronts us in this nation. We have been labelled to the extent that when you mention Nigeria, what people think of is corruption.

“With your association, we can change the tide and send positive signals to the rest of the world. You know nothing can happen in any organisation without being noticed by an accountant,” he said.

Obasa expressed joy that the association chose Lagos for the last leg of its training programme for its members saying the State remains open and receptive.

Earlier, Dr. Neminebor, who said they were at the House to inform the Speaker of their training programme holding in Lagos, commended the Assembly for helping to advance the growth and progress of the State through its legislative activities.

“I came to Lagos first in 1985. I have also visited in the recent past. But, I can see the wonderful things happening, because, you, a good man, decided to offer your service. Some of us who feared to come to Lagos in those days are now struggling to come.

“A colleague once said if a neck sits fine for a good head to stand on, the head will always succeed. The governor is working very hard because the House of Assembly provides him the ambience to succeed, thank you sir,” he said while commending the House for the safety currently enjoyed by visitors and residents of the state.