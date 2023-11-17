Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Celebrates 51st Birthday With Pupils, Students

Celebration

It was a celebration galore when the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa marked his 51st birthday on Friday, November 11. In his humane style, Obasa spent the day with pupils and students of different schools in Agege giving pep talks and advising them to be their best at all times. Obasa, who announced financial support to some of the pupils and students, told them that they can become successful and better in life if they make commitments to their studies, dedication and passion for education part of their lives.

“Our being here is an investment for the future because you, our children, will always remember this event and it would motivate you to be great,” he said. He told the students that they could achieve their dreams of becoming leaders in their chosen professions as the world is big enough to accommodate them. “You can fulfil your dreams if you work hard. You can be the governor of Lagos or the president of Nigeria.

New-look Lagos

“Lagos as it is today can be compared to many places across the world; it is the fifth largest economy in Africa even though we are just a component of a nation. What do you have to do? Read your books. If you don’t cultivate the reading culture now, it will be difficult by tomorrow. You must read ahead of your examinations, for the female students, you are the pride of your parents and society. Don’t allow the pressures of society to deceive you.

“My principal back then would always tell us, pray less, read harder, because prayers alone cannot make you pass your examination,” he said while noting that Agege, which he represents at the House of Assembly, has produced great men helping to shape society. Addressing the students, the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olayunji- Bello, said while growing up, she never thought she would become a professor.

Urging the children to be hard working and practice integrity, she advised them not to be discouraged by their parents’ financial conditions as they work towards their future. “You must strive and do your very best. Anyone can be a vice-chancellor. All you have to do is be serious. It doesn’t matter what course you take, just ensure you do it well.”

Students’ focus

Apart from the students, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, November 10, praised Obasa for his roles in the development and progress of the state. The lawmakers said Obasa has made a name that cannot be erased from the history of Lagos as well as the legislature in Nigeria. Each of the lawmakers, who spoke at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, illustrated Obasa’s achievements and his effective leadership of the house.

Lawmakers hail Obasa

Announcing the birthday, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adam, noted that since the eighth Assembly when Dr. Obasa first became Speaker, Lagos State has made giant breakthroughs. According to Adam, Obasa’s marks have been noted in the establishment of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, a state security outfit whose bill was sponsored by the Speaker. The Majority Leader also mentioned the Cancer Institute Law, the law to promote the use of Yoruba Language and the Anti- kidnapping law of Lagos state describing them as the result of the Speaker’s love for Lagos.

While Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, Deputy Majority Leader of the House, noted the roles of the Speaker in the continuous progress of Lagos, say- ing Obasa’s importance cannot be undervalued, his colleague, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya, described the Speaker as a “wonderful person. “On behalf of my leaders and the people of Mushin Constituency 1, I hereby congratulate him. He is the longest-serving Speaker with this third term in office.

We will continue to support him to lead us.” On his part, Hon. Femi Saheed said Obasa’s hard work is reflected in the respect he earns from his colleagues across the country. “He is a good teacher and, through him, we have learnt a lot in relation to lawmaking. We can further make him proud when we continue to follow his footsteps,” he said. Calling Obasa a courageous leader, Hon. Abdulkareem Jubreel, who said he had known the Speaker since 1998, added that the third citizen of Lagos always stands by his promises.

“If the Speaker stands with anyone or a cause that can favour the masses, he does not look back,” he said. Hon. Steve Ogundipe, who said he had worked with the Speaker before joining the House as a law- maker, described Obasa as a leader who constantly strives to build people. Congratulating Obasa, a lawmaker, Oladele Ajayi, recalled how some people in Agege, during a discussion, said they would continue to support the Speaker as many times as he wants to vie for a political office. Summing up the discussion, Deputy Speaker Meranda who congratulated the Speaker prayed that he would continue to lead the Assembly with wisdom.

Obasa’s legacy

Obasa, who is representing Agege Constituency 1, is the longest-serving Speaker of the House following his re-election for a third term. He has made history as the longest- serving lawmaker since the advent of democracy in Lagos. He has contested for the same seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly six times and won every time. He is not only powerful but also calls the shots in the state.

He also has everything at his beck and call given his status in the state. For instance in the 9th Assembly under the leadership of Obasa, the House passed into law, 46 bills with over 120 resolutions and a couple of regulations between 2019 and 2023. The bills, according to Obasa, have brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery to the House of Assembly, as well as greatly improving the quality of life in the state.