Lagos Speaker Mourns Passing Of Ex-President Buhari

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing it as a profound loss for both the Buhari family and the entire nation of Nigeria.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, Obasa reflected on Buhari’s lifelong dedication and selfless service to the nation both as a military Head of State and as a two-term elected President of Nigeria.

“President Buhari served our nation with a commitment that will be remembered as a significant part of our history.

“His contributions to the development and unity of Nigeria have left an indelible mark on our country,” said Obasa.

As the nation mourns his passing, Speaker Obasa emphasised the importance of celebrating Buhari’s legacy. “While we grieve his loss, we must also honour his contributions and reflect on the values he championed throughout his time in Office,” he added.

The Speaker urged all Nigerians to take a moment to remember the life and work of President Buhari, as the country continues to strive for the ideals he represented. “Let us come together in this time of sorrow, united in our commitment to building the Nigeria he envisioned,” Obasa stated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who were touched by his leadership. May his soul rest in peace.”