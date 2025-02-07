Lagos Speaker, Meranda Pays Tribute To Late GAC Member, Ajose

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Princess Mojisola Meranda, has paid glowing tribute to Pa Akinsanya Ajose, a former Head of Service (HoS) in the state civil service and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Meranda described the late HoS as a father figure and a rallying point for herself and her generation of politicians who were privileged to have met him while alive.

She said: ‘’Pa Ajose, as a member of the GAC was one of the people we looked up to for direction and guidance, he was an astute administrator and community leader who led from the front at all times.

“We are indeed very privileged to have learnt at his feet while alive and we will continue to uphold and carry on the ideals himself and the GAC has taught us.”

Ajose was appointed Head of Service by President Tinubu while he was the Governor of Lagos State in 2004, and he left an indelible mark on the Lagos State civil service. After retirement, he became actively involved in politics and was a member of the think-tank team of President Bola Tinubu.

Born in Badagry on February 10, 1946, he had his primary and secondary school education in Nigeria before proceeding to the United States of America where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Science from the University of Illinois, Chicago in 1973.

He later earned a Master’s in Social Science from the Governors State University, also in the US. He joined the Lagos State Civil Service in 1979.

