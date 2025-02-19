Lagos Speaker, Meranda Debunks Resignation Claim

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, on Wednesday, denied rumours suggesting that she has resigned from her office.

According to a circular dated Monday, February 17, 2025, alleged that Meranda had resigned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assmbly and checks on the letter circulating on social media showed her resignation from her office.

Dismissing the claim, Meranda’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, debunked the rumour.

“I’m in the office. The speaker is in the office. I don’t know where that is coming from,” Ajiboye stated.

The Lagos Assembly had been rocked with leadership crisis since the former Speaker Mudashiru was removed by majority of the lawmakers at the House.

