Lagos Speaker, Meranda Calls For United Action To End FGM

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), calling for collective action to end the harmful practice.

In a statement marking the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, Meranda stood in solidarity with individuals and organizations worldwide in condemning the violation of human rights that affects millions of girls and women.

“This year’s theme, #StepUpThePace, is a call to action. We must accelerate efforts to end this barbaric practice once and for all. It is not just the responsibility of governments but of every individual—whether you’re a legislator, a healthcare worker, a professional, or simply a concerned human being,” she said.

The Speaker emphasized the need to safeguard the health, dignity, and rights of young girls, vowing to push for policies that raise awareness and protect potential victims.

“We must unite to protect the future of our daughters and ensure their health, dignity, and rights are safeguarded. I commit to pushing for policies that protect girls, raise awareness, and put an end to this atrocity.”

Meranda urged everyone to take action in their respective capacities to put an end to FGM, stressing that together, a world free of this harmful practice is possible.

