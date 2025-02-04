New Telegraph

February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos Speaker Celebrates…

Lagos Speaker Celebrates Desmond Elliot At 50

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda has extended heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Desmond Olushola Elliot on his 50th birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the Lagos Assembly, and all Lagosians, Meranda commended Elliot for his unwavering dedication to public service and humanity.

She acknowledged his contributions to both within and beyond the Assembly, highlighting his impact on governance and community development.

READ ALSO:

“May this new chapter bring you good health, long life, and abundant rewards for your hard work.

“As you step onto the 5th floor, we pray to see you ascend even higher, fulfilling your purpose with grace and wisdom. Amen!” she stated.

Desmond Elliot, a two-term lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1, is widely recognized for his work in the entertainment industry and politics.

His 50th birthday marks a significant milestone in his personal and professional journey.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

World Cancer Day: Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Prioritize Health
Read Next

Appraisal of Tinubu can only be done with 2025 Budget –Mogaji
Share
Copy Link
×