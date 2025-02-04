Lagos Speaker Celebrates Desmond Elliot At 50

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda has extended heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Desmond Olushola Elliot on his 50th birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the Lagos Assembly, and all Lagosians, Meranda commended Elliot for his unwavering dedication to public service and humanity.

She acknowledged his contributions to both within and beyond the Assembly, highlighting his impact on governance and community development.

“May this new chapter bring you good health, long life, and abundant rewards for your hard work.

“As you step onto the 5th floor, we pray to see you ascend even higher, fulfilling your purpose with grace and wisdom. Amen!” she stated.

Desmond Elliot, a two-term lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1, is widely recognized for his work in the entertainment industry and politics.

His 50th birthday marks a significant milestone in his personal and professional journey.

