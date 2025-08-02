Lagos Sounds Alarm Over Unsafe Beauty Spa Practices

The Lagos State Safety Commission has raised the alarm over the growing number of health and safety complaints linked to beauty and spa establishments across the state, warning that the sector is in urgent need of stricter regulatory oversight, particularly concerning the use of hazardous chemicals and unethical practices.

At a seminar themed; “Ethical Practices in the Beauty and Spa Industry” held in Lagos, stakeholders from the wellness, beauty, and spa sectors converged to deliberate on pressing safety concerns and the need to uphold ethical standards.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Seun Awojobi, Technical Adviser to the Lagos State Safety Commission, who represented the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Omojola said that the surge in beauty parlours across the state has led to a corresponding increase in complaints ranging from chemical burns and skin complications to cases of sexual harassment.

“For us at the Safety Commission, our core mandate is the safety of lives and properties, and we do this by organising training, advocacy, engagement and enforcement,” Awojobi said.

According to Awojobi, the purpose of the seminar was to engage key stakeholders in the sector and remind them of their responsibility to adhere to safety protocols and regulatory frameworks already in place.

“We notice the increase in various beauty and spa parlours across the state and the need for more stringent regulatory oversight, particularly around the control of hazardous substances. We’ve had instances where people go to these parlours and come back with all sorts of complaints, some about sexual harassment, others about the chemicals used. They go in and come back with different types of complications.

“The truth is, people have the right to do whatever they want to do with themselves. However, our responsibility, as a regulatory body is to ensure that the substances used are not hazardous to human health,” he said.

“There are regulatory policies for the state. There are channels and approved ways these things should be administered. So, for us, it is to ensure that any substance being used is a controlled substance and used in tandem with laid-down policies and principles guiding the industry.”

Awojobi stressed that the Commission works in close collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to restrict the free flow of dangerous substances in the sector and ensure only licensed and qualified operators have access to them.

“We must prevent the unchecked availability of hazardous chemicals. These substances should not be readily accessible without necessary control. That’s why partnerships with agencies like LASEPA and other alliedagencies are critical,” he explained.

He reiterated that record-keeping, proper licensing, and industry-specific training are critical to improving safety compliance and reducing malpractice.

Several speakers emphasised the importance of continuous professional training and the dangers posed by untrained operators who compromise the safety of clients and the credibility of the industry.