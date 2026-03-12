Lagos Sounds Alarm On ‘Silent Thief Of Sight’ During World Glaucoma Week

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to combat preventable blindness as it took its glaucoma awareness campaign directly to civil servants at the State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, urging residents to prioritise routine eye examinations to safeguard their vision.

The campaign, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health to mark World Glaucoma Week 2026, featured a “Walk for Sight” that brought together health officials, eye care professionals and workers from various ministries to highlight the dangers of glaucoma — widely described by experts as the “silent thief of sight.”

Participants moved through several Ministries, Departments and Agencies within the Secretariat complex, including the Public Service Office, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Ministry of Finance, the State Treasury Office and the Civil Service Commission, sensitising staff and visitors about the importance of early detection.

Speaking during the awareness walk, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide, described glaucoma as a condition that often progresses quietly until irreversible damage has occurred. “Glaucoma is a silent killer of sight,” she said. “Many people live with it unknowingly because symptoms may not appear until the disease has already caused significant damage to the optic nerve.”

According to Lajide, although glaucoma does not cause death, the gradual loss of vision can have devastating consequences on the psychological wellbeing, productivity and quality of life of affected individuals. She urged Lagos residents to cultivate the habit of regular eye examinations, particularly those with a family history of glaucoma or blindness. “Early detection is the most effective way to prevent permanent vision loss,” she stressed.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that civil servants within the Secretariat can access free eye care services at the Blindness Prevention Programme Unit located at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic, while members of the public can obtain screening and treatment at General Hospitals and selected Primary Health Centres across the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Modupe Ojo, commended the Ministry of Health for driving the awareness initiative. She described glaucoma as a dangerous eye condition that often advances unnoticed until severe vision damage occurs. Ojo encouraged public servants to take advantage of government-supported screening programmes and adopt healthy habits that promote long-term eye health.

“It is important that Ministries and Departments also help spread this information to staff and their families so that more people can benefit from early screening,” she said. Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Medical Administration, Training and Programmes at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho, noted that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness globally after cataract. She explained that the risk of developing glaucoma increases significantly after the age of 40, making routine eye checks critical for early diagnosis.

As part of activities marking the global campaign, she revealed that the Ministry would extend its outreach to grassroots communities through a glaucoma screening exercise at the Sunday Market in Ogba. “We want to bring eye care services closer to the people so that more residents can benefit from early diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

In her remarks, Chairperson of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Optometric Association, Dr. Gloria Okoekhian-Ogulu, warned that glaucoma develops gradually without obvious symptoms in its early stages. She explained that people of African descent are genetically more predisposed to the disease, making awareness campaigns and routine eye examinations particularly important in Nigeria. “Glaucoma may not always be preventable, but blindness resulting from it can be avoided through early detection, proper treatment and strict compliance with medical advice,” she said.

Health experts say the ongoing campaign underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to expanding blindness prevention programmes and ensuring that residents have access to early diagnosis, treatment and education aimed at protecting their sight. With free screening services now available across state health facilities, officials say the message is clear: regular eye checks could mean the difference between sight and irreversible blindness.