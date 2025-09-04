Lagos Sounds Alarm On Lagoon Degradation, Unveils First Waterfront Summit

The Lagos State Government has raised alarm over the worsening condition of the Lagos Lagoon, warning that unchecked pollution, over exploitation, and climate change are driving the ecosystem toward collapse.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Yacoob Dayo Alebiosu, sounded the warning on Thursday in Ikeja while unveiling the maiden edition of the Lagos Waterfront Infrastructure Development Summit.

He noted that the lagoon, once a vital economic and cultural asset, now faces unprecedented threats, including industrial discharge, sewage, plastic waste, overfishing, and reckless dredging. According to him, an estimated 10,000 cubic metres of toxic effluents flow into the lagoon daily.

Alebiosu also decried the impact of coastal erosion, which he said has wiped out about 80 percent of Lagos’ shoreline in the past five decades, forcing communities such as Apakin to lose homes, farmlands, and even ancestral graves to the sea.

“This is not just an environmental problem but an existential crisis for waterfront communities,” the Commissioner stressed.

Speaking on the summit, Alebiosu described it as a turning point that would attract global experts, investors, and stakeholders to chart a new course for Lagos’ waterfronts. He listed the expected benefits to include economic growth, sustainable shoreline engineering, community engagement, environmental conservation, and positioning Lagos alongside global waterfront cities such as Monaco, Venice, and Singapore.

“What we build today in Lagos will serve as a model for African cities and beyond,” he added, urging collective action to restore and protect the lagoon.