Lagos Signs MoUs With 3 Investors on Waste Conversion

The Lagos State Government has signed three memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with three investors to advance its waste-to-wealth agenda. In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said the MoUs are aimed at reducing the quantum of waste.

It said the agreements were formalized during the closing ceremony of the 11th Lagos International Climate Change Summit at the weekend.

The ministry said: “The state over the weekend demonstrated its irrevocable commitment to advanced waste conversion. “This is the 11th Lagos International Climate Change Summit, climaxed with breakout and panel sessions on thematic areas featuring experts.”

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, while addressing the investors, pledged the state government’s determination to convert waste to wealth.

He said the state government was determined to move from linear waste management (pick and dump) to converting waste into wealth, which was a more sustainable approach.

“The new MoUs mark a new vista in our efforts to convert waste into wealth. Lagos is determined to move from linear waste management to a sustainable, circular model where waste becomes a resource,” Wahab said.