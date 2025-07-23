Lagos Shuts Lekki Nightclub Over Noise Pollution Violations

The Lagos State Government has sealed Light House Club, a popular nightlife destination on Admiralty Way in Lekki, for repeatedly violating noise pollution regulations.

The enforcement, carried out on Monday morning, was a joint operation between the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Philip Wahab, said the action followed multiple warnings issued to the club, all of which were ignored by its management.

He revealed this on his X, formerly Twitter handle. “The closure will remain in effect until the club demonstrates full compliance with environmental standards,” a joint statement from LAGESC and LASEPA read.

“This includes proper soundproofing and LASEPA’s confirmation that approved noise levels are no longer being breached.”

Officials stressed that the enforcement was part of a broader campaign to protect residents from environmental nuisances, especially in residential and mixed-use areas.

“Our environmental laws are not optional,” the statement continued. “Entertainment venues must operate within the limits of the law. Residents have a right to peace and quiet in their homes, and that right takes precedence over any business interest.”

The Lagos State Government has intensified its clampdown on establishments flouting environmental regulations in recent months, particularly those involved in night-time noise disturbances across the city.

Residents have been encouraged to report recurring noise pollution and other environmental violations through official channels to enable swift enforcement.