Lagos shuts illegal maternity homes, traditional birth centres

As part of efforts aimed at sanitising traditional medicine practice in the state, the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board has begun the sealing up of premises of traditional birth attendants and unauthorised maternity homes. The exercise was carried out in Ebute-Metta, Agege and Dopemu environs in collaboration with the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps yesterday. The board’s Registrar, Babatunde Adele, who spoke with journalists just after the exercise, explained that it was long overdue following the deadline earlier given to the practitioners to regularise their practice with the state government.

Some of the affected centres were Tunpinse Traditional Birth Centre at Willoughby street, Ebute-Metta and Mercy Clinic and Maternity home at Ogunaike Street, off Adealu, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos. Adele maintained that the practitioners whose premises were sealed up had been operating their facilities without recourse to standard procedure and necessary approval and license to practice, as such would be made to face the disciplinary Committee of the Board as laid down in the Health Sector Reform Law (HSRL) 2006.

According to Adele, “all traditional herbal homes and birth centres affected would serve as deterrent to others who indulge in unwholesome practice despite warnings. “It should be clearly stated that all practices relating to traditional medicine, birth attendants, healing homes and birth centres have to be done within the ambience of the law of the state and as recommended by part 9 of the HSRL 2006,” Adele said.