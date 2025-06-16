Lagos Shuts Down Residential Building For Dumping Sewage Into Public Drainage

Share

The Lagos State Government has sealed a residential property in Okota area of the state for illegally discharging sewage into a public drainage system, in what authorities described as a dangerous and unacceptable breach of environmental laws.

The property, located at No. 59 Ajoke Okusanya Street, off Ago Palace Way, was sealed on Saturday, June 14, 2025, by officials of the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), under the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the enforcement action followed surveillance and confirmed reports that the building’s occupants were channeling untreated waste directly from a septic tank into the environment.

“This act constitutes environmental pollution and a threat to public health,” Wahab stated. “It is a flagrant violation of the state’s wastewater management laws and underscores the kind of behaviour the government is determined to eliminate.”

He said such illegal discharge of effluent endangers not just the immediate environment, but also the broader community by contaminating water sources and spreading disease.

Reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance stance on environmental infractions, Wahab added that the state would continue to clamp down on violators to protect public health and promote sustainable urban living.

