Lagos Shuts Down Ladipo, Mushin Markets

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of both Ladipo and Mushin markets due to numerous environmental violations.

The Commissioner who made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashada and made available to newsmen said the violations include improper waste disposal, unclean surroundings, and non-payment of waste fees.

According to him, the market will remain closed until the traders and other stakeholders fulfil the necessary requirements for addressing the issues at hand.

The Commissioner emphasized that this decision was a part of the continuous endeavour to ensure compliance in markets across the state. He underlined the crucial significance of maintaining environmental cleanliness within markets, highlighting that it cannot be overlooked.

According to him, the state government is fully committed to collaborating with market stakeholders to facilitate necessary adjustments and improvements to enable them to meet required environmental standards.

He said, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents. The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.

“Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was necessary to give room for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and restore sanity to the markets.

He said, “As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible.

“LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause. The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets”