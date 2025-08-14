Lagos Shuts Dowen College Over Waste Disposal Violations

The Lagos State Government has sealed Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1, for allegedly violating waste management regulations.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the closure yesterday in a post on X, stating that the enforcement was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), in collaboration with the State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Wahab revealed that the action followed an investigation after operatives apprehended a man for improper waste disposal. In a video shared by the commissioner on Tuesday, the suspect admitted to working with Dowen College, prompting officials to trace the offence back to the school.

“This waste was traced to Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1. Such disregard for environmental laws is unacceptable,” Wahab stated. He added that the Corps Marshal of LAGESC was directed to seal the premises, warning that the government will not hesitate to sanction any institution or organisation that breaches waste management rules.

“Lagos must remain clean, safe and healthy for all residents, and enforcement will continue without compromise,” he said. Dowen College has yet to issue an official statement on the sealing.