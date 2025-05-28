Lagos Shines As TRCN Releases Results Of Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Exam

Share

Teachers in Lagos State have recorded the highest pass rate nationwide, in the 2025 batch A Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in 2025.

TRCN’s Director Certification and Licensing Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe who made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that of the 8,705 teachers who passed the examination, 80% were from Lagos State, followed closely by Edo State with 73.3% Niger State at 69.2% while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked fourth at 68.3%.

Ezeahurukwe also noted that 4,169 teachers representing 32.38%, had failed the professional examination

She said: “A total of 13,782 candidates registered for the examination, with 12,874 (93.4%) participated in the exam and 908 (6.6%) absent. The results showed that 8,705 candidates (67.62%) passed, while 4,169 (32.38%) failed. Notably, Lagos State emerged as the leading state with an impressive pass rate of 80.0%, followed by Edo State at 73.3% and Niger State at 69.2%, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked fourth at 68.3%.

“The examination encountered some challenges, including low digital skills among some teachers which affected their performance. To address these challenges, TRCN is working towards offering digital literacy training for teachers, curriculum guide and past questions online.

“All candidates who participated in the examination can check the status of their results online or visit any of our TRCN State or Liaison Office. Successful candidates can proceed with processing their certificates and licenses.

“Note that the validity of the examination results for certification is ONE (1) YEAR from the date of this publication.

“TRCN encourages candidates who did not pass to equip themselves through ICT trainings and pedagogical upskills and register for the November batch. The Council is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators.”

Share