Lagos Shines As TRCN Releases Results Of Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Exam

Teachers in Lagos State have recorded the highest pass rate nationwide, in the 2025 batch A Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in 2025.

TRCN’s Director Certification and Licensing Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe who made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that of the 8,705 teachers who passed the examination, 80% were from Lagos State, followed closely by Edo State with 73.3% Niger State at 69.2% while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked fourth at 68.3%.

Ezeahurukwe also noted that 4,169 teachers representing 32.38%, had failed the professional examination She said: “A total of 13,782 candidates registered for the examination, with 12,874 (93.4%) participated in the exam and 908 (6.6%) absent.”

