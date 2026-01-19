Lagos SFU Boss CP Dung Retires From NPF

The 32nd Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Lagos, CP Rose Dung, has formally retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after attaining statutory retirement age of 60.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Unit’s spokesperson, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, yesterday in Lagos. He said Dung’s retirement ceremony which took place on Saturday, was attended by strategic leaders of the NPF, retired senior officers, stakeholders, captains of industry, and other distinguished dignitaries.

In her address, Dung expressed gratitude to God Almighty, for the grace, protection, and good health throughout her policing career. She described the occasion as one of reflection and thanksgiving, marking a journey anchored on professionalism and integrity.

She commended the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for his exemplary leadership, commitment to personnel development, and consistent promotion of professionalism and gender inclusivity within the Force.