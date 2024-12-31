Share

Lagos State Government has announced its plan to host Africa’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration, tagged the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the countdown event is set to feature an impressive lineup of the continent’s biggest music stars.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced the event, which is a testament to Lagos’s status as Africa’s entertainment hub and cultural epicentre.

Top artists including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Seyi Vibez are set to deliver electrifying performances, uniting audiences from around the world in an unforgettable night of music, culture, and Lagos energy.

The celebration will take place simultaneously across five key locations in the state: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe.

“The Greater Lagos Countdown is more than just a concert. It’s a celebration of our vibrant culture, our unity, and the indomitable Lagos spirit,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

This multi-location event shows the state’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that residents and visitors across Lagos can join in the festivities.

Attendees can expect not just performances by superstar artists but also cultural showcases that highlight Lagos’s unique heritage and creative prowess.

The Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 promises to be a night of unmatched energy, blending world-class entertainment with the pulsating vibe that defines Lagos.

The event symbolizes the city’s growth and resilience, welcoming the new year with grandeur and style.

Governor Sanwo-Olu extended an invitation to all: “Join us for a night of music, cultural showcases, and unmatched Lagos energy as we welcome 2025 the Lagos way – in grand style. This is Lagos. We’re different.”

