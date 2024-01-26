Lagos Sets To Build Airport At Ibeju Lekki

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on new media, Jubril Gawat, has revealed that the Lagos State Government is set to build a state-owned airport at Ibeju Lekki.

Gwat who disclosed this in a post via his official X account on Friday said the development was announced by the state governor during a town hall meeting at the Lagos West Senatorial District.

Gawat further explained that the idea has been in place for a long time, adding that a lot still needs to be put in place.

Speaking on the development, he said, “Yea, this question came up yesterday at the Lagos West People’s Town Hall Meeting. A question was asked about Lagos State having a State-owned airline like ‘Ibom Air’ to complement the upcoming Airport Lagos State is planning to build at the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis. Mr Governor said it is an idea that has been ‘in the cooler’ but a lot of things still need to be put in place,” Gawat in the post said.

Sanwo-Olu had, while speaking at the town hall meeting on Thursday, revealed that the plan had been in the pipeline for months, with the state already finalising the financing model for the project.

“What is being considered, the governor said, is the federal government’s approval and operational contingency for the airline.